Who Is Yanet Garcia? Read Here To Find Out All About The Famous Weather Girl From Mexico

Yanet Garcia recently announced via her Instagram account that she has launched her OnlyFans accounts. The Mexican TV presenter has joined a long list of celebrities to make an account on the online content sharing platform. She had previously teased about an announcement through a series of image posts on Instagram. Read on to find out more about Yanet Garcia.

Who is Yanet Garcia?

Yanet Garcia is a 30-year-old TV presenter from Mexico. She was dubbed as "the hottest weather girl" by Playboy magazine and was also called the woman who "encourages people to watch the weather forecast". Prior to becoming a TV show presenter on Televisa Monterrey, she was into modelling. She has now become a fitness coach. Yanet Garcia has launched her own health and fitness page called Yanet Garcia Health Coach. She is also registered as a trainer on the personal training app called FitPlan.

Yanet Garcia enjoys a following of over 13 million followers on Instagram. According to LiveRampup, she also runs a modelling school in her hometown Monterrey, New Mexico called "Yanet Garcia Models".

Yanet recently announced the launch of her account on OnlyFans. She took to Instagram to reveal the news and later also updated about the exclusive content she shared for the fans. She wrote, "WELCOME TO MY ONLYFANS!!!!!"

Yanet Garcia has been the subject of awe and admiration for her beauty and looks. In addition to being a model and TV show presenter, Yanet is also an actor. She appeared in films like Sharknado 5 and Bellezonismo. She is also currently dating Lewis Howes, a former football turned author. He also owns a multi-million dollar business. Previously she was dating professional gamer Doug Censor Martin, but the couple eventually broke up in 2018.

What is OnlyFans?

OnlyFans is an online content sharing portal that allows the user to share videos, photos and even enable a one-to-one chatting option. The app has found popularity amongst celebrities like Bella Thorne, Cardi B, Tyga, Austine Mahone, etc. The platform has become a good source of income for many. The content shared on the platform is uncensored.

