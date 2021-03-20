Who Is Yori In 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier'? Know About Bucky's New Friend

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier first episode has premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Spoiler Alert! it shows Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson facing regular family life issues, and Sebastian Stan as James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes trying to overcome his psychology problem from his previous life as an assassin. The Marvel series introduced several new characters including Yori Nakajima. Know about who is Yori in Falcon and the Winter soldier here.

Who is Yori in Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast has Ken Takemoto playing Yori in MCU. He is first introduced as a friend of Bucky Barnes. The two go out for a lunch having Chinese cuisine. Yori Nakajima sets Bucky a date with a worker at the restaurant. It is hinted that Yori and Bucky have been friends for quite a while and eating at the same place.

After a fun conversation with the three, things take a dark turn. Seeing a dish at the table Yori remembers his son. He tells Bucky how his late son loved that dish. Yori Nakajima expresses his sadness as he does not know how his beloved son died. The authorities just informed him that he was in the wrong place, at the wrong time. Guilt on Bucky’s face can be seen.

Further, it is made clear that Yori’s son was killed by Bucky when he was the winter soldier. Earlier in the episode, it is shown that the deadly assassin is on a mission slaughtering people. As he kills his targets, a young man sees him doing so. The Winter Soldier shoots the young man dead, who turns out to be Yori’s son. Bucky is spending time with Yori Nakajima to overcome his own guilt of murdering Yori’s child.

Till now, Yori does not know that Bucky as Winter Soldier killed his son. He tries to tell the truth but fails to do so. Maybe as James Barnes moves ahead to get over his trauma, he would tell Yori that he killed his son as the old man is in grief with no knowledge of how his kid was murdered. Yori might not forgive Bucky after knowing the truth, which could be the reason he did not reveal the reality as Yori is now among the few people he is close to.