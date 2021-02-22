Who Killed Jess In 'Tell Me Your Secrets'? Find Out The Identity Of The Culprit

The new Amazon Prime Thriller Tell Me Your Secrets has been making headlines for the past few days. The story of this thriller follows three characters - Emma who was in a relationship with a serial killer, Mary who is a desperate mother trying to find her missing daughter, and John, a criminal on the path to redemption. All of the three-character have their own secrets that served as the passage for this series. Find out who killed Jess in Tell Me Your Secrets?

Read | 'Behind Her Eyes' and other recent Netflix releases to binge on this weekend

Tell Me Your Secrets Ending Explained

Who killed Jess in Tell Me Your Secrets?

While fans are entangled in Emma, John, and Mary’s complex relationships, Tell Me Your Secrets situates within itself, a rather interesting subplot surrounding the St. Jerome Foster Home. In the first episode, Emma saves Jess from her bullies, but later we find out that, Jess has apparently been killed. Emma’s long-standing relationship with one of Jess’ bullies, Rose, gives a hint towards understanding Emma’s character.

Emma tries to bond with Rose, who ultimately ends up falling head over heels in love with her. The curious case of the St. Jerome Foster Home is unravelled through Pete, who was a psychiatrist at the institution, and also through Emma’s efforts. It turns out that Rose’s father experimented on the children’s fertility. Due to his unethical excursion into religion-induced mania, Rose ends up killing Jess because she wants to protect her father from the repercussions of his deeds.

Read | The Big Day: Know all the stunning wedding venues from the Netflix documentary

Rose’s character provides a platform through which audiences can understand that Emma actually cares for young women. This may be understood as Emma’s method to purge herself from the trauma and guilt stemming from her association with Parker. Tell Me Your Secrets doesn’t allow us to believe in any one of the characters and till the end, audiences are kept guessing about the motives and machinations of the individuals.

Read | How many episodes are there of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan? Find the 4 part show on Netflix

Tell Me Your Secrets Spoilers

Helmed by Harriet Warner, this Amazon prime thriller leaves its viewers at the edge of their seats. About mid-season of the show, a new plot is introduced into the series that makes Emma the face of crime again. In the small town that Emma is trying to live peacefully in, a string of strange occurrences happen and teenage girls keep disappearing. Mary, on the other hand, is convinced that Emma is behind the crime as her own missing daughter's case links back to her. Now that Emma's memories are coming back to her, she decides to confront Mary and tell her the truth about her daughter. The 9th episode titled “Gotcha” serves as the most disturbing one yet as a shocking memory is revealed.

Read | Jennifer Garner teams up with Netflix for yet another project

Image Source: Stills from Tell Me Your Secrets (Amazon Prime)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.