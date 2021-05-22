'Who Killed Sara' Cast: Find Out More About The Characters And Actors Of The Show

Who Killed Sara received a positive response from both the audience and critics shortly after it started streaming. The revenge plot involving a Mexican family is the focus of the crime thriller book, which was recently released on Netflix. Due to the success of the first season, the show was recently renewed for a second season to continue the story.

Each episode of the first season lasted about 40-45 minutes and depicted a significant part of the plot. Ever since the Who Killed Sara season 2 has released, netizens have been searching about the Who Killed Sara cast. Here is more information about Who Killed Sara characters: season 1 and season 2 and who is portraying them on screen.

Who Killed Sara season 1 and season 2 characters

Manolo Cardona as Alex Guzman

Who Killed Sara season 2 will see Manola Cardona portraying Alex Guzman, a man who is accused of a crime he did not commit and is released after serving 18 years in prison. He only wants vengeance on Rodolfo Lazcano, whom he believes murdered his sister when he left. Cardona is best known for playing the lead role in the three-season Mexican biographical drama Rubirosa.

Gines Garcia Millan as Cesar

Elisa, Lazcano's youngest daughter, was played by Carolina Miranda. Alex believes she is the only one who knows the truth about Sara's death. Miranda has starred in shows such as Heredadas, Claramente, Dani Who?, and others in Mexico. After Blanca Soto's departure, she appeared in the series Senora Acero, for which she received a nomination for Favourite Lead Actress at the 2017 Your World Awards.

Alejandro Nones as Rodolfo

Rodolf, who Alex believes is responsible for her sister's murder, was played by Alejandro Nones. Alex discovers Rodolfo's innocence, and the plot quickly turns into a full-fledged murder mystery. He has starred in a number of Mexican television shows, including Mi lista de exes, Love to Death, La Piloto, and others.

Carolina Miranda as Elisa

Elisa, Lazcano's youngest daughter, was played by Carolina Miranda. Alex believes she is the only one who knows the truth about Sara's death. Miranda has starred in shows such as Heredadas, Claramente, Dani Who? and others. She starred in the series Senora Acero after the departure of Blanca Soto, and she earned a nomination at Your World Awards in 2017 for Favourite Lead Actress for her role.

Fatima Molina as Clara

Clara is played by Fatima Molina in Who Killed Sara. Molina is a Mexican actor and singer best known for her role as Lidya Corona in Telemundo's La Dona soap opera. She was nominated for an Ariel Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film I Dream in Another Language in 2017.

IMAGE: MANOLO CARDONA INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.