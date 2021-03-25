Who Killed Sara Cast: Get To Know Characters Of New Netflix Crime Drama Series In Detail

Who Killed Sara? is a Mexican drama mystery written by award-winning telenovela write Jose Ignacia Valenzuela. The series premiered on Netflix on March 24, 2021. The show follows Alex Gusman on his quest for revenge from the powerful Lozcano family for the murder of his sister. Get to the cast of Who Killed Sara in detail-

A look at Who Killed Sara cast and characters in detail

Manolo Cardona as Alex Guzman

Manola Cardona essayed the role of the lead character Alex Guzman who is convicted of a crime he did not commit and is released after 18 years behind bars. When he leaves, he only wants revenge on Rodolfo Lazcano who he thinks has murdered his sister. Cardona is famous for playing the lead role Mexican biographical drama series Rubirosa for all three seasons.

Alejandro Nones as Rodolfo

Alejandro Nones essayed the role of Rodolf who Alex thinks is responsible for her sister's murder. Alex discovers that Rodolfo is innocent and soon the story evolves into an all-out murder mystery. He has appeared in Mexican series like Mi lista de exes, Love to death, La Piloto, and many more.

Carolina Miranda as Elisa

Carolina Miranda essayed the role of Lazcano’s youngest daughter, Elisa. In Alex's eyes, she is the only person who knows what really happened to Sara. Miranda has appeared in Mexican television series like Heredadas, Claramente, Dani Who? and more. She starred in the series Senora Acero after the departure of Blanca Soto, and she earned a nomination for Favourite Lead Actress for her role at Your World Awards in 2017.

Gines Garcia Millan as Cesar Lazcano

In the cast of Who Killed Sara, Cesar Lazcano's character is played by Gines Garcia Millan. Cesar is the head of the Lazcano crime family and Sara Guzman was are closely linked to him. He recently starred in Amazon Prime's El Cid as King Ramiro of Navarra and as Paschal in Slaughterhouse.

Fatima Molina as Clara

Fatima Molina plays the role of Clara in Who Killed Sara. Molina is a Mexican actor and singer and is best known for playing Lidya Corona in the soap opera of Telemundo La Dona. In 2017, she starred in the film I Dream in Another Language for which she was nominated at the Ariel Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Promo Image Source: Still from Who Killed Sara trailer

