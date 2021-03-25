'Who Killed Sara' Netflix Review: Twitter, IMDb Users Give Mixed Response To Mystery Drama

Who Killed Sara? is the new Mexican crime drama series that released on Netflix on March 24. Who Killed Sara? follows Manolo Cardona who plays the role of Alejandro Guzman. It revolves around Alejandro Guzman who is wrongly convicted for his sister's death and spends life in prison for almost 18 years. After getting released from prison, he goes on a relentless journey to find out his sister's true killer, as he is hell-bent on exacting revenge and proving he was framed for his sister's murder. Álex then sets out to unearth much more than the crime's real culprit in the series. The series is created by José Ignacio Valenzuela and stars Manolo Cardona, Ginés García Millán, Carolina Miranda, Alejandro Nones and Claudia Ramírez. The series consists of 10 episodes in its debut season. Check out the Who Killed Sara Netflix review by IMDb and Twitter users and what is the general reaction to the film.

Who Killed Sara review IMDb

On IMDb, Who Killed Sara? received a favourable review. More reviews by IMDb users are expected to be posted in the coming days. An IMDb user praised the series for being an "unpredictable, dark and twisted" show. The user went on to highlight the performances of the cast, the direction, storyline, and camerawork as one of the positives of the show. Check out the IMDB review here!

Who Killed Sara? Twitter reviews

Twitter reactions to Who Killed Sara? on Netflix were generally positive, with several users praising the lead actor Manolo Cardona's performance as well as the storyline. Although many users had given the series an overall positive response, some questioned the series plot points throughout the 10 episodes. One Twitter user wrote, "This guy was 18 years in jail, got out and suddenly he’s hacking into casinos? Coding? Lmao where did he learn all this, I know it wasn’t in that Mexican jail!" Another Twitter user wrote, "The only exciting scene of the series was the last scene since I did not understand anything, it was not clear whether they were solving murder or remembering their youth.#WhoKilledSara". Check out more Twitter reactions to Who Killed Sara?

#WhoKilledSara is like Broadchurch where your suspect changes every episode because all of them look guilty lol — Bloo Nooms (@flailingbloo) March 25, 2021

i feel so bad for josé ik that he's not as innocent as he looks but i really sympathized with him especially in this scene his love for alex is so pure and honest i wanna cry #WhoKilledSara #QuienMatoASara pic.twitter.com/XC2vji0fIn — Dee (@Deehia1) March 24, 2021

#whokilledsara just became my favorite series for having Eugenio Siller in it. That's a fine man peopleðŸ”¥ðŸ¥µ pic.twitter.com/XZW2KiQ9va — Patrick (@igisiiconic) March 25, 2021

Who Killed Sara is my favourite series cause wtf was that? Plus they confirmed a season 2? when it literally just came out like today/yesterday. I’m seriously so hooked! Can’t wait for season 2 I really advice you to watch it! It’s so worth it! #WhoKilledSara pic.twitter.com/lnSznYQKbc — á´®á´±yasmineâŸ­âŸ¬â·ðŸ‹ ðŸ§¸ðŸ“ (@Gukcuddle) March 25, 2021

Promo Pic Source: Still from Who Killed Sara? on Netflix.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.