'Who Killed Sara' Season 2: Here's The Full Cast And Everything Else You Need To Know

Who Killed Sara is one of the most popular mystery thriller series on Netflix which premiered on the streaming giant earlier this year. The first season of this Mexican series had received a staunch response from fans, who had been highly anticipating the second season. Who Killed Sara season 2 has finally arrived, having brought back the actors playing the central characters. Following is the list of actors who are seen playing the main characters in Who Killed Sara 2 cast.

Who Killed Sara season 2 cast

Manolo Cardona as Alex Guzmán

Manolo Cardona has reprised his role of Alex, the brother of Sara, who sets out to avenge the death of his sister. Manolo is a popular Columbian actor who has starred in several films and TV shows. He had previously starred in another popular Netflix series Narcos, where he was seen playing the role of Eduardo, who is the Vice-minister of President Gaviria. Some of his other notable works can be seen in Rubirosa and its following sequels, The Snitch Cartel and more.

Leo Deluglio as young Alex Guzmán

Leo has played the younger version of Alex, who wrongfully gets conceited for his sister Sara’s murder and gets imprisoned for 18 years. Leo is a popular television actor who has worked in quite a few known shows. Some of the popular ones include Champs 12, Cuando toca la campana, Vikki RPM, Como dice el dicho and others.

Alejandro Nones as Rodolfo Lazcano

Alejandra has portrayed the role of Rodolfo, who was dating Sara before her death and was also the best friend of Alex. Originally hailing from Venezuela, the actor began his career in Mexico years ago by starring in Así del precipicio. He has since starred in quite a few known TV shows, such as Amar a muerte, Pasión y poder and will be next seen in Malverde: El Santo Patrón.

Ximena Lamadrid as Sara Guzmán

Ximena has played the titular role of Sara, who dies at a young age in mysterious circumstances. While her character gets killed off, she is also seen in the second season in the form of flashbacks. Ximena has also starred in the film No Abras La Puerta.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'WHO KILLED SARA?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.