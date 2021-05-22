'Who Killed Sara': Which Actor Plays Chema In The Crime Drama Series? Find Out Now

Within a short period of time since its release, Who Killed Sara received a positive response from both the audience and critics.

Netflix is back with a crime thriller series for its fans. It's the tale of a man on a hunt for vengeance and proof that he was wrongfully accused of his sister's murder. Soon after the new season premiered on Netflix, people went on to search who is Chema in Who Killed Sara. For all those wondering, the role of Chema has been played by Eugenio Siller.

Who is Chema in Who Killed Sara

Eugenio Siller

Eugenio Siller is a Mexican actor, singer and model. He has starred in popular shows like Rebelde, Codigo Postal, Al Diablo con Ios Guapos, Mi pecado, Aurora, Una Maid en Manhattan, Quien es quien and Reina de Corazones. In Who Killed Sara, he portrays a prominent role of Jose Maria Lazcano, also known as Chema in the series.

In the series, Jose Maria is a couple with Lorenzo. The two decide to take the next step in the process of in vitro fertilization. When the couple announces that they are going to have a baby, the news leads to a family argument. In the heat of the arguments, Jose reveals that Sofia is cheating on Rodolfo with Cesar.

Jose and Lorenzo continue with the IVF procedures despite their families’ disapproval. However, gradually, Lorenzo gets frustrated over everything going on with Jose’s family. She also finds out that she is being stalked by Clara’s ex-boyfriend Moncho. She breaks up with Jose and leaves.

Details about Who Killed Sara on Netflix

Jose Ignacia Valenzuela, an award-winning telenovela writer has written the Mexican drama mystery Who Killed Sara? On March 24, 2021, the first season of the show released on OTT giant Netflix. The show follows Alex Gusman as he seeks vengeance from the wealthy Lozcano family for his sister's murder. Learn everything there is to know about the cast of Who Killed Sara.

Who Killed Sara cast

Who Killed Sara season 2 is created by José Ignacio and Valenzuela and is directed by David Ruiz and Bernardo de la Rosa. It stars Manolo Cardona as Alex Guzman, Gines Garcia Millan as Cesar, Alenjsndro Nones and Carolina Miranda in key roles. The show is available to stream on Netflix.

