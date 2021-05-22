'Who Killed Sara': Will There Be A Season 3 Of Netflix's Crime Drama Series?

Who Killed Sara is a Mexican murder series which has seen several plot twists so far and is filled with suspense. The Who Killed Sara season 2 finished on a cliffhanger and also unveiled a potentially major plot twist. Thus, after the first two seasons of the show premiered on Netflix, the fans of the show have been wondering whether there will be a Who Killed Sara season 3.

Is there a season 3 of Who Killed Sara?

To answer this question, one has to take into consideration the ending of the previous season and the plot of the show. The plot of the show revolves around the murder mystery of Sara who succumbs to her injuries after an unfortunate parachute accident. On the night of the incident, Sara's brother and close ones were present on the yacht where the incident took place.

Sara's brother, Alex, is blamed for the murder even though he had no intentions or motivation to kill her. In the second season, Alex is hell-bent to prove his innocence and find the murderer of his sister. So a lot of truths are revealed in Alex's journey to prove his innocence.

Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger

Who Killed Sara season 2 ends on a cliffhanger, without revealing the murderer of Sara. In the final scene of the second season, the camera cuts to Nicandro talking on the phone with his accomplice. He's looking through file cabinets for Sara's file, and as he rummages through the manila folder, we see him come across two photos; one of Dr Alanis and the other of Sara, with the words "SG – First patient of the project" written on the back.

Season 3 may explore the character of Nicandro. Nicandro may prove to be a significant character in the series as he was also present on the yacht at the time Sara suffered injuries. Who Killed Sara season 3 update may show what could have been the role of Nicandro in Sara's accident. The character of Nicandro in the series is portrayed by Martin Saracho. He is an actor and director and has been seen in several shows.

IMAGE: MARTIN SARACHO INSTAGRAM

