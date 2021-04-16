Who Killed The Elves In Black Clover During The Massacre Of The Elf Tribe?

Black Clover is a popular manga series that also had an anime of the same name. The manga is written by Yuki Tabata. Black Clover is the story of an orphan young boy named Asta who was raised under the care of a church in Hage. He later becomes the Wizard King of the 3rd class. While Asta belongs to the tribe of elves, here is the answer to the popular question, 'Who killed the elves in Black Clover?'.

Who killed the elves in Black Clover?

In episode 123 of Black Clover anime, Black Bulls left the kingdom to begin their investigation about the mystery of demons and also to clear the name of Asta. Secre recalled that she and Lumiere created the first magic tools and met Licht. They realised that they both possessed 4 leaf Grimoires and she watched Lumiere and Liicht become best friends. Licht then married Tetia. She also realised how Lumiere and Licht believed in an equal society that they created until Zagred came. Zagred succeeded in manipulating humans with jealousy and greed. During, the massacre of the elf tribe, Lumiere realised that his Light Magic that was stored in the magic tool he and Secre created murdered the elves. Lumiere even killed Licht when he transformed into becoming a giant demon.

Black Clover 290 spoilers

The 289th chapter of the manga Black Clover ended with the merging of two devils, Lilith and Naamah. They even launched a magic ball at Asta who faced it with his first sword. In the 290th episode, the face-off of the devils merged into one and Asta will continue. Also, Liebe, Asta's devil, remembers seeing Naamah and Lilith in the Underworld in chapter 290. Asta will receive support from the vice-captain of the Black Bulls, Nacht. He will freeze the devil in his place. Asta will manage to defeat Lilith and Naamah's fusion right before the Devil Union will conclude. At the end of the chapter, Asta and Liebe will smile. The upcoming episode of Black Clover is expected to be filled with thrill and heavy fights.

