Who Killed The Family In 'White House Farm'? Know Everything About This Evil Serial Killer

White House Farm is a 2020 British crime drama miniseries that revolves around the horrific events of August 7, 1985, which took place in Essex wherein an entire family of five members, three generations of the Bamber Caffell family were brutally murdered in cold blood. The series received a good response and many people were wondering about who killed the family in White House Farm? Here's everything you need to know about the killer of the family in the White House farm.

Who killed the family in White House Farm?

White House Farm is based on the true story of the rural village of Tolleshunt D'Arcy, Essex where Jeremy Bamber killed three generations of his family. According to a report by The Sun, Jeremy Bamber who was the adoptive son of the family claimed that he received a call from his father, Neville saying that Sheila, his sister had gone crazy with a gun. Jeremy Bamber claimed at that time that he was at his own place which was a few miles away. Police reached the conclusion that Sheila, who had schizophrenia, shot the entire family and then killed herself. However, something wasn't connecting for Sergeant Stan Jones which eventually made the attention shift to Jeremy Bamber.

Later on, Jeremy Bamber's girlfriend revealed that Jeremy planned to kill the family to inherit the £500,000 estate. Jeremy Bamber is currently serving life for killing three generations of his own family - including the adoptive parents who took him in. Jeremy was caged for life without the possibility of parole in October 1986.

Who Is Jeremy Bamber?

The Sun also wrote that Jeremy Bamber was born in Kensington in 1961, to Juliet Dorothy Wheeler, a vicar's daughter who had an affair with army Sergeant Major Leslie Brian Marsham, a controller at Buckingham Palace. Later on, he was put up for adoption through the Church of England's Children's Society. He was then adopted by Nevil and June Bamber when he was six months old.

After school, Nevill paid for Jeremy to go to Australia and New Zealand, but while he was there he stole jewellery and watches. Some sources also said that he used to smuggle heroin overseas and he left New Zealand because he got scared as his close friend got involved in an armed robbery. Even, a few weeks before the murders, he robbed the family business at Osea Road Caravan Park.

