Who Played Amy In 'General Hospital'? Know What Happened To Nurse Amy Vining On The Show

General Hospital is one of the longest-running American daily soap operas. The television series premiered on April 1, 1963, and aired on the channel 1963. The show holds the record for most Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Drama Series, with 13 wins. It has been created by the husband-and-wife soap writers Frank and Doris Hursley. Over the years, the show has seen many actors play different characters that have been loved and appreciated a lot by fans. Here is all about the actor who was cast to play the character of Nurse Amy Vining and what happened to her. Read further ahead to know who played Amy on General Hospital?

Who played Amy on General Hospital?

Michelle Alaine Kepler, most commonly known as Shell Kepler, was one of the most popular American television actor. She was best recognised for her works in the fictional television series General Hospital. The actor played the character of Nurse Amy Vining on the show, from 1979 till 2002. Very soon after Shell Kepler was cast on the show, she reportedly became the “fans' favourite” character.

Nurse Amy Vining was a very hardworking and dedicated character on the show. She was the daughter of Barbara and Jason Vining, and the sister of Laura Spencer. Throughout the show, Nurse Amy Vining had a shot of romance with many characters, one of the most prominent ones being with Dr Patrick O’Connor, even though it was very short-lived.

Shelly Kepler, who moved to California at the age of 10, has worked in many other television series and movies like Port Charles, CHiPs, Three’s Company, Homework, and many more. After her career in the entertainment industry ended, the actor moved to Portland, Oregon and became an active charitable fundraiser. Shelly Kepler was married and divorced twice, and has no children of her own.

Shell Kepler's death

On February 1, 2008, Shelly Kepler died from kidney failure. The actor’s close friend and General Hospital costar, Jacklyn Zeman, delivered a eulogy at her funeral. The episode of General Hospital that aired on February 26, 2008, was dedicated to Shelly Kepler in her loving memory.

