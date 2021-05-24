Who Plays Abel Martinez In 'Who Killed Sara'? Get Details About The Character & The Actor

Who Killed Sara? is a Mexican mystery thriller show streaming on Netflix. The show piqued the interest of viewers and soon after it started streaming the audiences were left with only one question, who killed Sara?. The show returned for its 2nd season and clarified many of the mysteries that were left unanswered in season one. The season also saw many new characters, one of them was Able Martinez. Know more about the character and who plays Abel Martinez in Who killed Sara?

Who is Abel in Who Killed Sara?

In season one, Álex finds a dead body in his backyard and in season 2 the identity of the body was released. Abel Martinez is revealed to be Sara's father. In the flashback, it is shown that one night Abel broke into Sara’s home and threatened her to give him money. When Sara refused to give him the money he tries to stab her and also reveals that he raped her mother and that Marifer is her half-sister. Sara is seen fighting him off and calls César. César shoots Abel in the head when he sees that Abel is about to stab Sara. But that wasn’t the only secret surrounding Abel. He was actually Marifer’s father as well and he was the real murderer of their mother. It is revealed that Sara and Marifer were half-sisters the whole time. Together Sara and César bury Abel's body in the backyard which is later found by Álex

Who plays Abel Martinez in Who Killed Sara?

The character of Abel Martinez is played by actor Antonio de la Vega. The actor is best known for his role in the Mexican Tv series Club de Cuervos, also known as Club of Crows. The story of the show centres on the football club Cuervos FC, based in the fictional city of Nuevo Toledo, Mexico, and the power struggle that follows the death of its long-time owner and patriarch. The show stars Luis Gerardo Méndez and Mariana Treviño as two siblings who fight over ownership and direction of the team. Antonio plays the role of Mariana Treviño's character's husband and the Goalkeeper of the Cuervos. Some of Antonio de la Vega other works include El Señor de los Cielos and Texas Rising.

IMAGE: STILL FROM WHO KILLED SARA

