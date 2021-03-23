Who Plays Bailey In 'Country Comfort'? Meet The Multi-talented Personality

A young woman becoming a nanny or a governess for a group of children and winning over their affection with her likeable attitude and character is a storyline that fans have seen in different Hollywood movies and series. There is Mary Poppins (1964), The Sound of Music (1965), The Nanny (1993) and Nanny McPhee (2005). Now adding to this list is Netflix’s new comedy series Country Comfort. Bailey, who desires to become a successful country singer, unexpectedly becomes a nanny for a cowboy named Beau and his five children when Bailey knocks on their door for help. With Bailey being their tenth nanny, it is pretty obvious that it is not easy being their nanny. Get to know who plays Bailey in Country Comfort? Apart from Katherine McPhee, the series features other stars too. The Country Comfort cast includes Eddie Cibrian, Ricardo Hurtado, Jamie Martin Mann, Griffin McIntyre, Shiloh Verrico and others.

Who Plays Bailey In Country Comfort?

Katherine Hope McPhee Foster, famously known as Katherine McPhee, plays Bailey in Country Comfort. She is an actress and a singer. She is known for her roles in The House Bunny (2008), You May Not Kiss The Bride (2011) and Shark Night 3D (2011). More importantly, she is best recognised for being the runner in the fifth season of American Idol. Unlike Bailey in Country Comfort, Katherine McPhee has a relatively successful music career. With five studio albums, ten singles and other musical credits, her songs have peaked at the Billboard charts. Katherine McPhee’s debut album hit the number two position in the Billboard 200 chart.

It is not just Katherine McPhee’s music career that is different from her character in Country Comfort but her style of taking care of children too. Speaking to USA Today, Katherine McPhee, who recently gave birth to her first son Rennie David Foster, said she prefers to set rules and follow a schedule. She felt that Bailey was not suited to become a nanny but that was Bailey’s “charm”. Katherine McPhee added that she related to her character’s ability to multitask. Katherine McPhee is married to Canadian musician David Foster.

Country Comfort Review

Country Comfort has been getting mixed reviews. The general audience appreciated the television comedy for the remarkable performance of the Country Comfort cast and its hilarity. Fans are showing their love for Beau and Bailey’s relationship as fans ship them on social media. However, Country Comfort did not get much positive criticism from critics. One Country Comfort review by Variety called the series a “gross-out comedy.”

If you guys haven’t watched #CountryComfort on @Netflix I Highly recommend it! It’s absolutely amazing!! I’ve already watched it 2x! It fills my heart! ðŸ’œðŸ’šðŸ’™â¤ï¸ I can Not wait for Season 2! Bailey & Beau have to get together! ðŸ¤£ sorry not sorry Summer. ðŸ˜ Pls Netflix more seasons — PixieMadness (@any8403) March 21, 2021

Image Courtesy: Left: Country Comfort (Netflix), Right: Katherine McPhee Facebook

