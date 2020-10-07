Who Plays David Acosta On 'Evil'? Here's All You Need To Know About Actor Mike Colter

Evil is an American supernatural drama television series, created by Robert King and Michelle King. The plot of the series revolves around a sceptical forensic psychologist (Kristen Bouchard), who allies with a Catholic seminarian (David Acosta) and a technology contractor (Ben Shakir), in order to investigate purported supernatural incidents. Here is all about the actor who plays the character of David Acosta on Evil that fans would want to know. Read further ahead to know Who plays David Acosta on Evil?

Also Read | 'Mirzapur 2' Cast: Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar & Others Who Are Joining The Original Cast

Who plays David Acosta on Evil?

Mike Randal Colter, most commonly known as Mike Colter is the actor who is cast to play the character of David Acosta in the television series Evil. The actor plays the character of a former journalist who is studying to be a Catholic priest. The character currently works as an assessor, who is tasked with investigating and confirming events like miracles and reports of demons. He takes hallucinogens in order to see visions, but he is not sure if they are from God or his own mind.

Also Read | 'Monsterland' Cast: Take A Look At Which Actors Play Your Favorite Characters On The Show

More about Mike Colter

Mike Colter is a very well-known and celebrated American actor. He has appeared in many blockbuster movies and television series like Luke Cage, The Defenders, Jessica Jones, The Good Wife, The Good Fight, Ringer, Halo, Men in Black 3, and many more. The actor started his career as he made his acting debut in the 2004 sports drama, Million Dollar Baby, where he was cast to play the character of boxer Big Willie Little. According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the net worth of Mike Colter stands at $2 million as of 2020.

Also Read | 'Adithya Varma' Cast And Characters That Made The Romantic Drama Come Alive

Evil cast

Evil is produced by CBS Television Studios and King Size Productions. Other than Mike Colter, the lead cast of Evil also has Katja Herbers and Aasif Mandvi, who has been cast to play the character of Kristen Bouchard and Ben Shakir, respectively. The television series also features Michael Emerson, Kurt Fuller, Marti Matulis, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, Dalya Knapp, and Christine Lahti.

Also Read | 'En Sangathu Aala Adichavan Evanda' Cast Has Madhumita And Delhi Ganesh Amongst Others

Evil premiered on September 26, 2019, and aired on the channel CBS. In October 2019, the channel renewed the series for a second season. In September 2020, CBS announced that the first season of the television series would be made available on Netflix in October 2020 in order to generate attention for the upcoming second season.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.