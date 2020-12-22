Who Plays Effie On 'Power'? See Details About The Character From Crime Drama Here

The American TV series Power is popular for its pacing stories and the setting of the episodes. The crime drama is created and produced by Courtney A. Kemp in collaboration with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. The series aired on the Starz network for around six years from 2014 before wrapping up in February this year.

The plot of Power revolves around James St. Patrick who is a ruthless and intelligent drug dealer going by the street name ‘Ghost’. He wishes to leave the criminal world and pursue a legitimate business as a nightclub owner.

The series shows how he manages his two lives. The series remains one of the highest-rated shows of Starz network and fans are still eager to know more about the show. A lot of people have been curious about the Power cast and have been wondering who plays Effie on Power. For all the people who are thinking about the character of Effie on Power, here is everything you need to know about it.

Who plays Effie on Power?

The role of Effie in Power is played by Alix Lapri. Her character is the love interest of Tariq. Apart from her acting career, Alix Lapri is also a well-known pop singer. She started her acting career in 2012 when she guest-starred on a few episodes of Reed Between the Lines. She played the role of Nataya.

After that, she has appeared in several TV shows and movies like Red Band Society, Den of Thieves, Standing Up among others. She gained immense popularity after playing Effie in Power.

Her character was a recurring one in the show. The American drama series is now back again with a series spinoff Power Book II: Ghost. Alix Lapri is back as the former business partner and girlfriend of Tariq at Choate. Her role earned her praises from critics as well as audiences. The 24-year-old actor and singer’s social media is full of her glamorous pictures. Here is a look at some of Alix Lapri’s photos.

The drama TV series Power Book II: Ghost is a series is a spinoff to Power. It premiered in September this year. The plot of the series picks up just days after the Power finale. It follows Tariq navigating through his new life and his desire to shed the legacy of his father. It has been received well by the viewers around the world.

