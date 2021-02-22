Who Plays Grace In 'Home And Away'? Read To Know The Actors Who Play This Character

The Soap opera, Home And Away is one of the longest-running shows in Australia. It was first broadcasted in 1988 and is created by Alan Bateman. It has 34 seasons so far which also includes a television film and five special episodes. Home And Away cast stars several prominent actors of the Australian film industry. The actor and the characters they play in the series have kept changing since it aired. One of the characters who were introduced in the show in October 2020 was that of baby Grace Morgan. The actor who played this character has piqued the interest of the audience. Read on to know who plays Grace in Home And Away.

Who plays Grace in Home And Away?

This character was not essayed by one but by six actors over the course of time. They were Koa-Rae Fenton, Ivy Hennen, Evie Bennett, Aurora Williams, Michaela Harper Fields, and Alexander Sapio. Grace is the infant daughter of Tori Morgan and Robbo. After Tori gave birth to Grace, she suffered from postpartum preeclampsia, which is the loss of a significant amount of protein in urine and the onset of high blood pressure. This also causes Tori to go into a state of coma.

After she wakes up six weeks later, she forgets all about Frace and refuses to believe that she is her daughter. Eventually, she gets her memory back. Robbo's wife Jasmine becomes obsessed with Grace so much so that she stars bad-mouthing Tori behind her back. When Tori learns of this, she bans her from visiting or seeing Grace.

The plot of the show has also shown an interesting story behind the birth of Grace. A year before she was born, Tori decides that she wants to raise a child as a single mother. She asks Robbo to be the surrogate father to her child. But Robbo refuses as he had lost his children as well. This refusal does not sit well with Tori and she steals Robbo's sperm and impregnates herself through IVF. Robbo is extremely angry when he learns that Tori went behind his back and leaves Jasmine as well. He returns later and decides to raise the baby. Robbo and Jasmine get married as well.

