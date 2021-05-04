Who Plays Hannah Kahnwald In 'Dark'? Know All The Details About The Character

Dark has become one of the most talked-about shows since its release on Netflix, special mention to its gripping yet complex narrative. The show is created by Baran bo Odar with Jantje Friese and revolves around the Kahnwald, Nielsen, Doppler and Tiedemann families, who are estranged but soon figure out that they are all connected. One of the most complex and deceitful characters from the lot is Hannah Kahnwald; read along to know who plays the role and more about it.

Who plays Hannah on Dark?

Hannah Kahnwald, who is Jonas’ mother and Michael’s wife has been portrayed by two actors. The teen version of the character was played by Ella Lee, who was a lead star in the first season while she guest-starred in the following two seasons after it. The older version of Hannah was played by Maja Schone on the show, who was a series regular throughout the three seasons.

More about Dark web series’ Hannah

The character of Hannah Kahnwald has been one of the most deceiving characters throughout the series and in every new episode, a new layer of her complicated nature was showcased. She is the mother to Jonas, who is the lead character of the show and is the widow of Michael, who dies by suicide in 2019. Hannah plays a physiotherapist on the show and is a very clever woman, with a complicated past that has also left her with vengeance, and she doesn’t think twice before plotting a conspiracy.

More about Dark web series

The German show had a three-year-long run and wrapped up last year in 2020. It had Baran bo Odar at the helm, while Wiedemann and Berg Television bankrolled the project. It marked the first German show that made it to Netflix and debuted on December 1, 2017, with the second and third season following it and releasing on June 21, 2019, and June 27, 2020, respectively. Jantje Friese, Ronny Schalk, Marc O. Seng, Martin Behnke and Daphne Ferraro have written different parts of the show, which has a total of 26 episodes.

