Who Plays Judy On Evil? Meet The 'Jane The Virgin' Actor & Get An Insight Into Her Life

October 1 onwards, the streaming giant Netflix dropped all the episodes of CBS' original series Evil. After watching the series, many from the audience started searching, "Who plays Judy on Evil?" and if you are also looking to get an answer, this article can help you out. You can consider this piece as your guide to know all things about Megan Ketch.

Who plays Judy on 'Evil'?

As mentioned above, the character Judy James in Evil is played by the actor named Megan Ketch. She is a 38-year-old American actor, who is best known for her performance in the 2013 romantic comedy movie The Big Wedding and the mystery television series Gothic. Megan is featured in the 11th episode of the series. Apart from Ketch, the episode also featured a few guest actors like Nora Murphy, and Li Jun Li, among many others. Megan's Judy, a psychologist, had worked with the lead characters Ben and David previously.

Megan Ketch's net worth

Although the accurate information about Megan's net worth is not available, a website, Idol NetWorth, has speculated it to be around $19 million. Apart from playing brief roles in series and films, Megan also has a few short films in her repertoire. Talking about Megan Ketch's relationship status, she is married to Max Deacon.

The couple is happy parents to a boy. Meanwhile, Idol NetWorth's same report has given details about Ketch's parents. Her father's name is stated to be James Ketch whereas the information about her mother is not available. Megan also has a sibling named K. Donoway.

Interestingly, Megan is an active social media user and has more than 6k followers on Instagram. The media feed of her handle is flooded with numerous photos of her child, parents, and pets. She has also expressed her love for food on social media. Scroll down to take a peek into her Instagram.

Megan Ketch's photos

Evil's cast & other details

Created by Michelle and Robert King, the TV series follows a group of different qualified team members who investigate the paranormal and specifically look into the science behind these strange encounters. The ensemble least cast of the series features Mike Colter alongside Katja Herbers, Aasif Mandvi, Brooklyn Shuck, and Skylar Gray. The 13-episode series managed to bag a positive response from the critics, when it was first premiered on CBS in September 2019.

