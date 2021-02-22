Who Plays Keiran In 'Home And Away'? Here Is What You Need To Know

Home and Away is one of the popular television soap operas in Australia, having aired many seasons to date. The show has had a successful run on television for many years and has brought forth many different characters to its plot. One of the characters from the show that has gained quite a lot of popularity recently is Keiran. Many viewers of this show have enjoyed the portrayal of his character and praised the actor who has played this role. More details about the actor and his role have now been revealed.

Who plays Keiran in Home and Away?

The actor who has played the role of Keiran in the show is Rick Donald, who has recently opened up in brief about playing the popular role in Home and Away. His character Keiran is Martha’s son, who was born after Martha disappeared from Summer Bay. Neither Alf nor his daughter Roo had any idea about his existence until Martha confessed about him, just before he came looking for her. Keiran is a recovering alcoholic who has had a troubled relationship with his mother due to his violent behaviour. It is later revealed that he is yet to treat his behavioural problems.

Rick Donald had recently spoken in brief about his experience of playing the character, as reported by stuff.co.nz. He talked about how Keiran has “several layers to him” and that he has “major flaws” and is dealing with “mental health issues”. He then explained how people facing substance addiction have many problems in overcoming it and that some of the people “just can’t get out”. Rick also revealed that he is getting more acting offers due to this role, which sees him playing a rather serious character.

Rick also talked about his experience with Keiran’s character coming up against that famous character of Alf Stewart in the show. He said that this experience brought him a lot of excitement and mentioned his character “locking horns” with Alf. He lastly said that he has crossed his checklist by getting a lot of “serves” from Alf, which would be an aim for many actors. Rick Donald has also worked in 800 Words, A Place to Call Home and others.

