Who Plays Marco In Kissing Booth 2? Here Are Details About The Actor

The Kissing Booth 2 stars Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney, and Molly Ringwald in the lead roles. It also features the newcomer Taylor Zakhar Perez in a pivotal role. He has become an instant sensation after appearing in the teen romantic comedy movie. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about his character Marco in The Kissing Booth 2.

Who plays Marco in Kissing Booth 2?

The Kissing Booth 2 revolves around Noah and Elle moving ahead with their studies after spending a romantic summer together. While the high school student heads back for her senior year, Noah goes off to Harvard University. But Elle starts growing suspicious of her boyfriend’s new pal Chloe and turns to a new classmate Marco for winning a dance competition. Taylor Zakhar Perez plays the role of Marco in the movie.

Marco in Kissing Booth 2

Elle connects with Marco instantly and starts spending more time with him. It leads to the attraction between the duo. However, Marco becomes a villain for Noah, who comes only during the Thanksgiving holiday. Meanwhile, Elle complicates her life by hanging out with Lee and his girlfriend Rachel only to put a strain in their friendship. When Noah visits home on Thanksgiving, Elle has to confront the relationship as well as friendship issues, leading to a solution.

Taylor Zakhar Perez age

According to reports, Taylor Zakhar Perez’s exact age is unclear. However, they guessed him to be between early and mid-20s. Recently, he also opened up about his relationship status in an interview with a magazine. The actor reportedly revealed that he was not dating anyone. When the interviewer sought his opinion on dating a fan, he applauded the question and quipped that he would love to date Joey King. Taylor Zakhar Perez reportedly said that he felt how different it was when two people work in the same industry and become fans of each other’s work.

Apart from reel-life, Taylor Zakhar Perez has garnered a lot of attention from his fans post his appearance in The Kissing Booth 2. He rejoices the fan base with over 6,13,000 followers on his official Instagram account as of July 2020. The actor has shared photos with his co-stars, friends, and others on the photo-sharing platform. Check out some of his pictures:

Kissing Booth 2 cast

The Kissing Booth 2 cast involves people from the first sequel as well as newcomers. It stars Joey King, Joel Courtney, and Jacob Elordi reprising their roles from the previous sequel. It also features Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Taylor Perez, Molly Ringwald, Meganne Young, Bianca Bosch, Tyler Chaney, Morne Visser, and Carson White as supporting characters.

