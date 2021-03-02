Who Plays Marcus In 'Ginny And Georgia'? Know All Details Here

Ginny and Georgia is quickly becoming a global phenomenon despite the mixed reviews from critics. The series follows the two titular characters, the mother-daughter duo Ginny and Georgia while also introducing viewers to the people around them. The trailer itself suggests that Ginny, "the new girl", found herself in an epic love triangle between the school's jock and a mysterious boy-next-door. Introducing the man behind the boy-next-door.

Who plays Marcus in Ginny and Georgia?

Felix Mallard joined the Ginny and Georgia cast as Marcus Baker, an introverted and mysterious guy who gradually grows fond of his next-door neighbour Ginny. In an interview with Seventeen, the actor described his character as a mirror to a lot of young men today who struggle with their feelings and prefer to handle them with anger and angst. He further said that his character is shielded beneath many masks that slowly uncover throughout the series and while getting to know Ginny.

Felix is a familiar face in a pool of brand-new talents in the series. The Australian actor made his debut in 2014 as a part of the main cast of the soap opera Neighbours. He continued there for five years before landing a role in Happy Together, a comedy sitcom loosely based on the life experiences of singer Harry Styles. Apparently, it took the popular host James Corden and Harry Styles himself to convince Felix of taking up the role. His most notable work is in Netflix' Locke & Key and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. Felix Mallard's age is 22 years old, making him one of the youngest in the Ginny and Georgia cast.

Apart from acting, the Marcus Baker actor is also a national and state level fencer. He has won two bronze medals at the 2012 Victorian National Champions. The young actor is also a member of the punk rock band Enemies Alike where he sings and is the lead guitarist. He also actively showcases his talent on his Instagram profile where he already boasts 500K+ followers.

Take a look at Felix Mallard's Instagram

