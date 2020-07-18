Who Plays Merlin In 'Cursed'? Find Out Which Popular Actor Is Playing The Role

Netflix’s new fantasy fiction drama Cursed was released on the platform on July 17, 2020. Based on an illustrated novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler Cursed on Netflix features Australian actor Katherine Langford who is popular for her role of Hannah Baker in 13 Reasons Why. Read on to find out, “Who plays Merlin in Cursed?”

Read | Beyonce, Rihanna & other Hollywood divas show how to style all-white outfits; see pics

Who plays Merlin in Cursed?

Popular Swedish actor Gustaf Skarsgard is the face behind the Cursed character Merlin. The 39-year-old actor has acted in some of the most popular series and films over the years. But he is best known for his portrayal of Floki in the History Channel series Vikings. Gustaf Skarsgard has also acted in the 2003 Swedish drama film Evil and the 2010 American Survival film The Way Back. Apart from Vikings and Cursed, Gustaf Skarsgard was also seen in season 2 of the American science fiction series Westworld.

Read | Miley Cyrus to Sophie Turner: These Hollywood stars are slaying in Daisy Dukes

While talking about his character Merlin in Cursed, the Swedish actor revealed that he is a huge fan of dark fantasy stories. In a recent interview given to a media portal, the actor revealed that as a child his mother would read him The Lord of Rings books and he would marvel at the characters and the story. Merlin in Cursed is one of the main characters. According to the Cursed Twitter account, Merlin in Cursed has been described as a Legend and a trustworthy Advisor. He is the master of ancient magic. There is also an air of mystery around the character, like many legendary characters in the Netflix series, Merlin in Cursed might not be what one is expecting from the famed hero's tale.

Read | Late Kelly Preston remembered by Russell Crowe, Tim Allen & other Hollywood stars

Who is in Cursed Cast list?

Apart from featuring talented and popular actors like Katherine Langford and Gustaf Skarsgard, Cursed also stars many other renowned actors. Australian American actor Devon Terrell plays Arthur in the series, Scottish actor and filmmaker Peter Mullan stars a Father Carden. English actor Daniel Sharman stars as the Weeping Monk in Cursed.

Read | How Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and other Hollywood celebs spent their weekend

Who is Floki in Vikings?

Gustaf Skarsgard has portrayed Floki in Vikings for six seasons in Vikings. All six seasons of the series are available on Netflix now. Floki in Vikings is a boatbuilder and trickster, who also happens to be the closest friend of the most well known Viking ruler and warrior Ragnar Lothbrok.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.