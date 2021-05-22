Who Plays Nicandro In Netflix's 'Who Killed Sara'? Find Out Here!

Who Killed Sara is a popular Mexican murder mystery streaming on Netflix. The series is a tale of a man on a hunt for vengeance and proof that he was wrongfully accused of his sister's murder. The show gained raving reviews from fans and critics alike soon after the first season premiered on the platform. As the second season of the series premiered on the OTT platform, a number of netizens tried finding out who played Nicandro in Who Killed Sara. So, here you go!

The plot of Who Killed Sara?

Who Killed Sara is a murder mystery and centres around the murder of Sara, who succumbs to injuries after falling from the sky. Her brother, Alex is blamed for the murder even though he had no intentions or motivation to kill her. In the second season, Alex is hell-bent to prove his innocence and find the murderer.

Who is Nicandro in Who Killed Sara

On the night of the murder of Sara, she was on a yacht with her brother Alex, her boyfriend Rodolfo Lazcano, his brother Jose Maria and Nicandro. The character of Nicandro is portrayed by Martin Saracho.

Martin Saracho is an actor and director and has been seen in several shows. He has a significant role in the series as he was also present on the yacht at the time Sara suffered injuries. When she fell flat on the waters from the skies, as her parachute was sabotaged, she cried for help. But the men were drunk and did not take her cries for help seriously until it was too late.

Who Killed Sara on Netflix

Details about Who Killed Sara on Netflix

The Mexican drama mystery Who Killed Sara was written by Jose Ignacia Valenzuela, an award-winning telenovela novelist. The first season of the show premiered on Netflix on March 24, 2021. The show follows Alex Gusman as he seeks revenge for his sister's murder from the powerful Lozcano family. Find out more about the Who Killed Sara cast.

Who Killed Sara cast

Who Killed Sara season 2 is created by José Ignacio and Valenzuela and is directed by David Ruiz and Bernardo de la Rosa. Manolo Cardona as Alex Guzman, Gines Garcia Millan as Cesar, Alenjsndro Nones and Carolina Miranda in key roles. The show is available to stream on Netflix.

