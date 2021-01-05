Who Plays Robby In 'Cobra Kai' Season 3? Read Details About This Character

Cobra Kai is an American martial arts comedy-drama streaming television series based on The Karate Kid film series. The show stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in lead roles, who have reprised their Karate Kid characters. The series launched on YouTube Red with the first two seasons being released from 2018 to 2019. In June 2020, Netflix acquired the series and the third season started streaming on January 1, 2021. In October 2020, the series was renewed for a fourth season ahead of the third season premiere. Read on to know more about Cobra Kai season 3 cast.

Robby in Cobra Kai season 3

Robert Swayze Keene aka Robby is one of the main characters in the Netflix series Cobra Kai's season 3. Portrayed by Tanner Buchanan on screen, he plays the son of karate sensei Johnny Lawrence and Shannon Keene. He became the first disciple of the new generation of Miyagi-Do Karate, and one of the best students alongside Samantha LaRusso. Following a short sentence in juvie, Robby is left conflicted over where his alliances lay, leaving him susceptible to the smooth-talking John Kreese. Through Kreese, Robby is recruited into the new Cobra Kai Dojo.

Actor Tanner Buchanan is best known for his roles as Leo Kirkman in the ABC political drama Designated Survivor and Robby Keene in the Netflix series Cobra Kai. He is also known for his role in the Nickelodeon television series Game Shakers as Mason Kendall. In 2010, he made his first appearance on television, playing a child role in the Modern Family series. Three years later he appeared in Grey's Anatomy, Major Crimes, and The Goldbergs. He had recurring roles on Girl Meets World, Game Shakers, and The Fosters.

Cobra Kai season 3 cast

The third season features a host of familiar faces from earlier episodes and even more actors from the original Karate Kid films from the 1980s. But certain cast members, like Aisha, played by Nichole Brown, don't make an appearance in the newest season. The latest season includes actors like William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Vanessa Rubio, Rose Bianco Courtney Henggeler, Mary Mouser, Martin Kove, Peyton List among others.

