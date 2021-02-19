Who Shot Rhodes On 'Days Of Our Lives'? Will Ben And Ciara Reunite?

Every soap opera finds some other way to resurrect the favourite characters back to life. In Days of Our Lives, Ciara who was assumed to be dead was later found out to have been held captive by Rhodes. Although others have already bid her a farewell, her husband Ben refuses to believe that she's dead and persists to bring her back. The latest episode showcased a shocking ending. Here's what happened.

Who shot Rhodes on Days of our Lives?

On Friday, January 29, it was first revealed that Ciara was alive and kidnapped by a mysterious man named Rhodes who had boxed her in a glass-doored cage that resembled her bedroom. Though he never really harmed her, it was hard to see Ben and Ciara away from each other for so long. Luckily, fans were treated with some emotional Romeo Juliet type fantasies that they both cooked up in their heads. Ciara had tried escaping once but it remained unsuccessful. Fortunately, she had some time to reach out to Ben from Rhodes' phone when she knocked him out with a metal tray.

In the Thursday, February 18 episode, Rhodes was seen shot at the back of his head by an unseen assailant right in front of Ciara. Fans are looking at several possible theories to find out who must have killed Rhodes. Since Ben and Claire had tried locating Ciara upon receiving the call with the help of Susan Banks, it's pretty obvious that they are behind the matter.

Ben had even involved his brother-in-law Shawn about Ciara, saying that he has a lead from the prison visitors log. Shawn was last seen confirming to Ben the match on Vincent's visitor, whose alias is Rhodes. Ben identifies the shark tattoo and both instantly head out to the address mentioned on the file. Ciara is shocked to see a familiar face. Is it Ben? Whether the sudden rescue is a good or a bad thing is what the viewers are looking forward to seeing. However, it's safe to assume that the next few episodes will be a treat for the fans as there are high possibilities of the lovers reuniting.

