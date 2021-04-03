Who Showed Up At The End Of 'The Falcon And The Winter' Soldier Episode 3? Find Out Here

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 3 saw its titular characters embark on a top-secret mission that they must carry out on the grounds of the fictional city of Madripoor in order to find out the identity of the person who is responsible for the sudden proliferation in the quantities of the super-soldier serum. While carrying out the tasks required to uncover the identity of the individual in question, the front-lining duo ends up having a reunion with Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), who went rogue after the events of Captain America: Civil War. But, the final few moments of the third episode, entitled "Power Broker", saw a Black Panther character making a cameo. Read on to know more about the cameo and why did the character choose to make an appearance.

So, Who showed up at the end of the Falcon and the Winter soldier episode 3?

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 3 ending, which were reportedly filmed on the streets of Latvia, saw Sebastian Stan's The Winter Soldier catching up with an old ally, Florence Kasumba's Black Panther warrior, Ayo. Before the end credits roll, the makers of the series make it clear that the presence of Ayo in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is motivated by her need for exacting revenge from Baron Helmut Zemo. As many would remember, Daniel Bruhl's Zemo was the individual who orchestrated the assassination of T'Chaka, which is considered to be one of the highlights of Captain America: Civil War, as it led to T'Challa (Played by the late Chadwick Boseman) suit up as the Black Panther in order to exact revenge for the person who took his father's life. As far as the character trajectory that has been charted out for Ayo in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is concerned, nothing has been revealed as yet. More details will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About The Falcon And The Winter Soldier:

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier made its streaming debut on March 19th. It stars the likes of Emily VanCamp, Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Brühl, Adepero Oduye, Miki Ishikawa, and Danny Ramirez, amongst others. The first three episodes of the same, titled New World Order, The Star-Spangled Man and Power Broker, are now available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location.