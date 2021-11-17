Who Voices 'Baymax' And When Will 'Big Hero 6' Spin-off Series Release On Disney+?

The 2014 animated film Big Hero 6 was loved by audiences. The superhero film was produced by Walt Disney Studios. Recently, Disney+ Hotstar has released a brand new trailer for its upcoming highly-anticipated animated series, Baymax!, which serves as a Big Hero 6 spinoff. The new series, which is set to premiere in summer 2022, is inspired by the Marvel comics with the same title.

Everything you need to know about Baymax!

Baymax first appeared on screen in Big Hero 6 that was released in 2014. The film revolved around a teen robotics prodigy named Hiro Hamada who restored Baymax, who is his late brother’s healthcare provider robot. Along with a crew of fellow tech-specialist youngsters, Hamada and Baymax work together to avenge the death of Tadashi. Big Hero 6: The Series was aired from the year 2017 to 2021, continuing to follow the adventures of Hamada and Baymax.

As a part of Big Hero 6, Baymax helped save the world through combat. Baymax! will follow the peculiar robot's return to his roots in wellness to help citizens of the fictional San Fransokyo. It was developed by Academy Award winner Don Hall, who also helmed Big Hero 6 and 2021's release Raya and the Last Dragon. In Big Hero 6, Scott Adsit voiced Baymax, however, information about the new series' voice cast or the total number of episodes has not been announced yet.

The series was announced in December last year. It will be joining the list of the streamer's other successful animated series that is based on hit films, Moana, Zootopia, The Princess and the Frog, and others. Baymax! trailer comes as a part of Disney+ Day’s special list of announcements and trailers. The trailer shows an adorable new aspect of the Big Hero 6 world. It gives a glimpse of lightheartedness on the fictional world, combined with its episodic nature.

Big Hero 6 was loved by the audience and the film had earned over $650 million worldwide. It had also bagged the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Along with Scott Adsit, the film also featured a talented voice cast including Ryan Potter, Alan Tudyk, Jamie Chung, Damon Wayans Jr., Genesis Rodriguez, and T.J. Miller.

Image: Twitter/@DisneyAnimation