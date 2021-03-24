Who Will Chris Evans Text Back First Between The Falcon And The Winter Soldier? Find Out

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie are currently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar superhero series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In an interview for promoting the superhero mini-series, Sebastian and Anthony tested who would their good friend Chris Evans text first. For the unversed, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie and Chris Evans have starred together in four Marvel movies including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Sebastian and Anthony test who will Chris Evans text back first

Sebastian Stan plays the role of Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier and Anthony Mackie portrays Sam Wilson aka Falcon in the recent The Falcon and the Winter Soldier mini-series. As both, the actors are good friends with Chris Evans who plays the role of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they tried to put their friendship to test in an episode of Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz on Comedy Central's YouTube channel. At the beginning of the interview, Josh asked the stars who is closer to Chris Evans. To this Anthony, quickly replied with "Me!" and Sebastian responded d by saying, "Quoting Chris Evans. This is new to me!." Since both the actors claimed to be closer to Chris, Josh asked them both to text Evans at the same time and see who does he reply to first.

Whom does Chris Evans text back first?

Josh proposed that whoever Chris texts back first will be deemed to be the actor's closest friend. Both Sebastian and Anthony took out their phones to text Chris at the same time and a timer was keeping track of the amount of time it will take for Chris to reply back to them while the stars continued on with their interview. After a minute and 37 seconds, Anthony exclaimed " Evans hit me back." which had Sebastian checking his phone and say, "Not me." with a laugh. However, a few seconds later Sebastians' phone also pinged with Chris' text. On asked by Josh what did they text Chris, both of them revealed that they simply texted Evans that they loved him. Chris also texted them back with an "I love you." Watch the fun interaction below:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's episodes

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiered on Disney + Hostar with its first episode on March 19, 2021. The six-part series will be airing it's episodes every Friday on the OTT platform with its second episode airing this Friday of March 26.

