Who Won 'The Challenge: Double Agents'? Details About The Duo Who Took Home $900k

The Challenge: Double Agents finale aired on April 21, 2021, and announced which Double Agents duo took home $900,000. The season had been filled with twists and turns of Gold Skull showdowns, brutal backstabs, and stolen partners. Read along to find out who won The Challenge (2021).

Who won The Challenge (2021)?

The Challenge: Double Agents remains one of the most unpredictable seasons yet with numerous partner swaps, medical issues, and the constant targeting of previous winners in the bid to try to get a new champion crowned. Defeating all the hardships, Chris "CT" Tamburello and his partner, rookie Amber Borzotra won The Challenge Double Agents. Kam and Cory bagged the second-place prize of $100K.

CT Tamburello on winning The Challenge (2021)

After the win, CT Tamburello opens up about his future on the show with Hollywood Life. Speaking to them he said that he is 40 years old currently and it is easy for him to ride off into the sunset. But at the same time, he admitted that he was not leaving irrespective of what people said. He has a higher win percentage during his dad bod era than during his 20s. He is a different player and person now. He’s not trying to be the toughest guy and overpower the challenge but to work smart and harder.

Speaking of the win, he said that he was very excited and opened about his experience working with Amber. He said she had a lot of heart after the season challenge and he found that she also ran a marathon. That’s all he needed and she did better than he thought she would. She ate a lot of food and helped him solve puzzles. She saved his life when he fell off and there were times when he felt like she was taking it easy on him with the run. She pretended to be looking where to go just so that he could catch up to her.

More about The Challenge: Double Agents

The Challenge: Double Agents is the thirty-sixth season of the series. It featured alumni from The Real World, Road Rules, The Challenge, Big Brother, the Olympics, Love Island UK, America's Got Talent, WWE NXT and more who compete for a share at a $1 million prize. It premiered on December 9, 2020.

