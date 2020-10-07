Why Did Caillou Have No Hair? Here's The Sweet Message Behind His Baldness

Everyone who has a toddler or preschooler would be aware of the Canadian Educational sitcom named Caillou. The titular character of the show, Caillou is a 4-year-old toddler, who encourages his viewers to accompany him in his adventures around the world. The character was created as a nine-month-old baby when the show premiered. However, in spite of growing to become a healthy 4-year-old boy, Caillou still does not have any hair. Read on to find out, “Why did Caillou have no hair?”

Why did Caillou have no hair?

A report on Distractify suggests that there are a few fan theories which claim that little beloved Caillou actually has cancer. However, this is far from the truth. The show’s website debunked all the myths and theories about Caillou’s baldness by clarifying the reason behind him being bald. The website states that Caillou was initially created as a baby of nine months.

"When it was time for him to get older, the addition of hair made him unrecognizable.” It is further mentioned that this prompt the show’s creators to not give Caillou any hair. Thus, he went on to become popular as a little boy who is bald. The website further stated that showrunners wanted to convey a meaningful message through Caillou’s baldness. Caillou’s baldness may make him different but the showrunners want to make children understand that being different isn’t just okay, it’s normal.

What does the name Caillou mean?

All other characters on the show were given ordinary names like Mommy, Daddy, Rosie, Grandma, and Grandpa, but Caillou always stood out. This is because there is indeed a special meaning behind this unique. The official website of the show mentions that "Christine L’Heureux named the character to honour Françoise Dolto’s work and contribution."

The website further states that the word Caillou in French means pebble, which was used in a ritual created by Dr Françoise Dolto. Francoise upheld her philosophy of respect for the child as a person, hence, she often asked children to give her pebbles as a symbolic payment for her consultations.

Where to watch Caillou now?

Regrettably, Caillou is no longer airing on television. The series had an incredibly successful five-season run from September 1997 until October 2010. A total of 144 new episodes were produced when it was still on the air. But, not all hope is lost. Fortunately, children can still watch reruns of the show. It is also live on PBS. Fans can also catch the wonderful episodes on Vudu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play, and iTunes.

