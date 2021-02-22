Why Did Colby Leave 'Home And Away'? Read What Happened To Colby's Character

Home and Away has been one of the popular television soap operas for a long time. The Australian series created by Alan Bateman has been on air since 1988. The series has given several memorable characters to the audience over the years. One of the popular characters in recent years was Colby Thorne. It is played by Tim Franklin in the show. As the latest episodes of Home and Away released, many viewers have been left wondering why did Colby leave Home and Away. A lot of people have been speculating about what happens to Colby and have been thinking about does Colby die in the show. For all the people who are wondering about what happens to Colby in the show, here is a look at the Home and Away spoilers.

Why did Colby leave Home and Away?

In the recent episode of Home and Away, the disgraced Summer Bay cop Colby Thorne is dragged to solitary confinement. The episode was the last where the viewers have seen Colby Thorne on screen. Many people have been left wondering does Colby die in the episode? The answer is no, Colby has not died yet and he is very much alive but the character has left the show for now. According to a report by digitalspy.com, Colby’s younger sister Bella Nixon refuses to leave the prison until she knows what has happened to her brother after being involved in another incident.

Colby’s best friend Dean Thompson gets a letter from the prison guard which is addressed to Bella. Dean hands it over to Bella. In the letter, Colby has told Bella that he does not want her to visit him anymore as it is too hard for him and also not fair on her. Even though it hardly felt like an ending, Colby Thorne has bid adieu to the show for now.

Tim Franklin's emotional post

Talking about his exit from the show, actor Tim Franklin who plays Colby said that he was shocked and surprised that his character was not killed. He admitted that he wanted to go out guns blazing and had tried to convince the writers about it too. However, when he read the ending he felt that it is a nice little end for the character. He also talked about his emotional departure from the show and called it like a family member moving away. Tim Franklin also shared an emotional post on his exit from the show on his Instagram handle. Here is a look at Tim Franklin's Instagram post.

