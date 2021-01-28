Why Did Natalie Leave 'The Challenge'? Here's All About The Buzzing Discussion

Viewers of The Challenge are now looking for a brief explanation for this week and here are the details on it. This week had something new in store. Natalie Anderson from The Challenge did not participate to continue the game due to some personal matter. The challenges are not stranger things for the participants of the show but the most common reason for the players giving up on the show are physical issues, medical disqualifications, or at times family emergencies. These are a few instances where the players leave the show but do not get eliminated. And when it comes to Natalie leaving the show abruptly, there was no explanation given in the show.

Why did Natalie leave 'The Challenge'?

Natalie from The Challenge is a strong female player in the show and had fair chances to win the title but she had to leave. People had a lot of expectations from her as a player as she had a risk-taking spirit. Anderson, later on, shared her story of why she gave up The Challenge. Wondering why did Natalie leave the show? Here is the reason-

As per a report on EW.com, Natalie Anderson stated that she was pregnant when she was in the show. She also mentioned that even if she had to leave the show, she treasures the journey that she had with her boyfriend Devin from The Challenge. She was also completely sure of the decision of putting out the news of her pregnancy. But later on, she had a miscarriage. This is why Natalie left 'The Challenge'.

The show and MTV happened to show respect to the decision that she made and also kept the information secretive. But now Anderson is ready to open up about her story and her experience throughout the journey of the show. She also says that it was a nice journey for her and she is not ashamed of it.

She used to shy away from the truth because of the stigma that seems to exist around it but now she feels more empowered and has got through it. She also said that she does not want any women to suffer for others and this is why she is letting her story out. She also added that she feels amazing putting her story out because she feels as if she is helping fans and women out there and it's a winning deal.

