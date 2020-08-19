Why Did Tarrlok Kill Himself And Amon In 'Legend Of Korra'? Find Out

Fans of the Nickelodeon show The Legend Of Korra got to see a lot of complex character development on the show over the years. Out of all the characters in the Avatar universe, only a few characters left quite as strong an impression as Amon. Amon was the antagonist in The Legend of Korra season one. He was the leader of the "Equalists"â€Š, which was a radical group of non-benders, who had the primary goal of ridding Republic City of all the benders. Throughout season one, â€ŠAmon became one of the most compelling and intimidating characters in the Avatar universe. His brother Tarrlok also left a strong impression on the fans. Read on to find out, “Why did Tarrlok kill himself and Amon?”

Source: @paultronus (Twitter)

What happened to Tarrlok and Amon at the end of Season 1?

According to a report on Dot&line, at the end of The Legend of Korra season one, both Tarrlok and Amon found themselves caught and defeated. They had nowhere to go and no purpose in life. Amon visits his brother Tarrlok, who has been locked in a prison cell. Amon offered his long-lost brother an opportunity to escapeâ€Š from his wretched life in prison.

This must-have reminded many fans of the time when both Tarrlok and Amon were young boys. Amon had made a similar offer to Tarrlok to escape from their abusive father. Both the brothers had been working against each other throughout The Legend of Korra Season one. Ironically, at the end of season one, all they had left was their brotherhood and a history rooted in the hateful teachings of an abusive father. When Tarrlok and Amon met each other in the prison, Tarrlok exclaims that “Our father set us on this path!” Tarrlok also states, “Fate caused us to collide”.

Why did Tarrlok kill himself and Amon?

Tarrlok accepts his brother’s offer and they both escape in a speedboat. When the brothers were on the speedboat, Amon seems rejuvenated, as he sees a promise of finally being able to live a life with his younger brother. Amon even shed a tear when his brother Tarrlok called him using his real name “Noatak”.

However, Tarrlok realised that in reality, there was no life left for them to live. The brothers had done many terrible things and ruined too many lives to simply sail off into the sunset. Tarrlok also realised that they were both broken men who had known nothing but suffering and hate.

#LegendofKorra #Avatar can we talk about one of the best scenes in anime history. Amon and his brothers death was so impactful and so well done. Just wow, I didn’t see it coming, and is one of my favorite scenes ever. Just so sad. That’s how you make a good villain!! pic.twitter.com/XJJHwBmlfG — JellyandJam (@JellyandJ) May 21, 2019

Source: @ChidoriCreater (Twitter)

Soon, Tarrlok grabbed one of the Equalists’ signature electric-shock gloves and held it over the boat’s fuel source. He looked at his brother one last time and affirmed Amon’s affections, by saying, “It’ll be just like the good old days”. Then he set the ship ablaze, killing himself and Amon. The brutal yet moving ending of these character’s in The Legend the Korra cemented their place among the most complex and devastating characters in the Avatar Universe.

