Why Does Gus From Floribama Shore Have A Scar On His Face? Find Out

Floribama Shore is an American TV reality series that is aired on MTV. The fourth season of the show recently started airing. Gus Smyrnios is one of the leading casts on the show. Ever since the first episode aired, fans have been wondering what happened to Gus on Floribama Shore? He took to his Instagram handle to reply to this question at once as Distractify wrote an article about the fan reactions.

Why Does Gus from Floribama Shore have a scar on his face?

A lot of fans have started wondering why does Gus from Floribama Shore have a scar on his face. He finally addressed this question as netizens on Twitter have been focusing on the same. He wrote that he couldn't keep addressing the same question all the time. He had answered this question in the first episode itself but they edited the part. He got jumped by 4 guys in his hometown at a bar. This incident took place a month before the filming of the show began. Floribama Shore's Gus said that they scarred his face, back and hand as they beat him up.

They said they abused him and told him that he wasn't welcome with his hair and the earring in the town. Gus mentioned that he wouldn't get those abuse and decided to fight them back even when they were 4 and he was alone. Here are some tweets as fans were concerned about his scar on the face and Gus' reply to the same on his Instagram.

Can someone tell me what happened to Gus’ face on @FloribamaShore? Is that a scar? #FloribamaShore @GusSmyrnios — Christina (@Chris_T_Na22) February 26, 2021

More about Floribama Shore

Floribama Shore Season 4 features Kirk Medas, Candace Rice, Jeremiah Buoni, Nilsa Prowant, Codi Butts and Aimee Halls. The show revolves around 8 young adults who are asked to live together during summer at the Floribama shore. They are shown working together, filming, bonding and partying while living together. The first-ever season was the successor of Jersey Shore. It premiered on MTV on November 27, 2017. One can watch the current season at 9 pm EST on Fridays.

