Why Is Cisco Leaving 'The Flash'? How Do Allen And Snow React To Cisco's Announcement?

The Flash recently bid adieu to its long time character Cisco Ramon. The Flash's Cisco, played by Carlos Valdes has made his way out of the show. Carlos Valdes cited his mental health as the reason behind leaving the show. However, the show makers had to embed Valdes exit in the show. Here's why is Cisco leaving The Flash.

Why is Cisco played by Carlos Valdes leaving The Flash?

The Flash is currently running in its seventh season. In its latest episode named 'Good-Bye Vibrations', Ramon, who was helping his friend Barry Allen, arranged a meeting for his colleagues. He announced his exit from Central City with his girlfriend Kamilla in the meeting. Cisco revealed that he and Kamila have decided to leave the city to start the new chapter of their lives. They expressed their readiness of moving forward. Kamila decided to leave the city to travel to Miami for a gallery show. Cisco had decided to leave the city to take over Chip Cooper's job at A.R.G.U.S. Kamila's plan after her gallery would be to reunite with Cisco in Star City.

Cisco's news came as a shocker to Allen and Snow, however, they suppressed their emotions for the sake of Cisco's happiness. Allen and Snow's muted reaction gave Cisco the speculations that his friends do not care about him. Ahead of leaving the city, Cisco helps his friends in solving one last case. The case involved Rainbow Rider 2.0, who stole diamonds and cash in huge quantities and plans to drop them at Shark Stadium. During solving the case, Cisco falls into a state where he finds himself brainwashed. However, Chester sets him free and manages to keep the blimp from crashing into the Shark Stadium.

Details about The Flash

The show The Flash reached its seventh season in 2021. The show cast Grant Gustin as Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West Allen, Carlos Valdes as Cisco, Danielle Panabaker as Killer Frost, and Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells. The plot of the show revolves around Barry Allen, a scientist who turns to become the fastest man on Earth after he faces a lightning strike.

