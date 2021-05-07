Why Is Jackson Leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'? Know Details About The Same

Grey’s Anatomy fame Jesse Williams, who plays the role of Jackson Avery, will be leaving the series after the end of season 17. Williams, who has portrayed Dr Jackson Avery on ABC's long-running medical drama for nearly 12 seasons and more than 250 episodes, first appeared in the sixth season. His departure will be revealed at the end of Thursday's show, which featured the return of Sarah Drew as April Kepner to wrap up loose ends and bid Jackson farewell. Since the news about the actor’s departure was revealed, fans are curious about why is Jackson leaving Grey's Anatomy.

Why is Jackson leaving Grey's Anatomy?

According to Parade, in the episodes leading up "Look Up Child," it was clear that Jackson was growing increasingly dissatisfied with simply living his life as best he could within a broken system, especially as he became aware of how other organisations were working to effect change.

It was also shown that Williams decided to seek out his estranged father to learn more about the desire he felt to make a difference. Rather than abandoning his life and responsibilities, as his father had done, Jackson realised it was time to embrace his legacy and his calling, taking over his family's multi-million-dollar foundation and reshaping the entire medical system.

He makes the same request to April, but with a twist: taking over the foundation requires him to relocate to Boston, and he doesn't want to be thousands of miles away from his daughter, so he invites April's family to accompany him. He promises to provide her and Matthew with fulfilling jobs, doing the same work they do now in Seattle, but on a much larger scale.

Jackson on leaving the much-acclaimed show

According to a statement in The Hollywood Reporter, Jesse Williams stated that he will be eternally grateful to Shonda Rhimes, the network, the studio, his fellow cast members, incredible crew, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo, and Debbie Allen for providing him with limitless opportunities. He went on to say that he has been obscenely lucky as an actor, director, and person to have learned so much from so many people, and he also thanks his beautiful fans, who bring so much energy and appreciation into their shared worlds.

Jackson added that the experience and endurance gained from producing nearly 300 hours of world-class television is a gift he will cherish for the rest of his life. He is also extremely proud of their work, their impact, and the fact that they are moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies, and close friends.

