Why Isn't Sam Coming Back To ICarly? Know Why Jennette McCurdy Turned Down The Project

As Paramount Plus drops the trailer of iCarly reboot on Tuesday, fans of the series are waiting to watch the upcoming sequel. However, the trailer of the reboot has disappointed a section of fans as it confirmed that Jennette McCurdy will not reprise her character, Sam. As soon as the trailer was dropped, the question - why isn't Sam coming back to iCarly reboot? - became a frequently searched query in many fans' browser history. And, if you too want to know about the same, here's a brief explanation of it along with the reason why Jennette turned down the idea of joining the rest of the cast for the reboot.

Why isn't Sam coming back to iCarly?

Director and former actor Jennette McCurdy, who portrayed Sam in iCarly, revealed in a recent episode of her podcast, Empty Inside, that she made the decision to leave entertainment several years ago. The former actor recalled the initial days when she did the show and informed that back then, she was the only source of income in her family. She then confessed that acting was often difficult for her, and she struggled during audition processes.

The 28-year-old director then explained that though she was able to overcome her fears, the passing of her mom later altered her goals. Discussing her thoughts on the same, Jennette added that she is "ashamed of the parts" she had done in the past. While mentioning that she did the shows from 13 to 21, and by 15, she was already "embarrassed".

New iCarly trailer:

The trailer of the upcoming sequel started with footage of its original series. The new series will be picked up 10 years after the series ended. Following the titular star once again, Carly and her friends, now in their twenties, will return to navigate work, love, and family. Jerry Trainer and Nathan Kress will also reprise their roles as Spencer and Freddie respectively, from the ensemble star cast.

Meanwhile, apart from Jennette, Noah Munck will not also return to the series. On the other hand, the regular cast will see a few new faces, including Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett; Mosley will portray Harper, Carly’s roommate and best friend, and Triplett will play Millicent, Freddie’s stepdaughter. The first three episodes will premiere on Paramount+ on June 17, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays.

