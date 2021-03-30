Why RHONY Cast Didn’t Want To Film With Heather Thomson Post Her Feud With Leah McSweeney

The Real Housewives of New York City or RHONY is one of the popular American reality TV shows that premiered in 2008. As the feud between Heather Thomson and Leah McSweeney created a buzz on the internet, the RHONY cast recently made a revelation about their feelings on how they were glad to know that Heather Thomson had decided to quit the show. Read ahead to know more about RHONY’s Heather Thomson and why the cast was happy when she decided to stop filming with them.

According to reports by Page Six, the RHONY cast was glad that Heather Thomson decided to stop filming with them after she got into a fight with Leah McSweeney at Ramona Singer’s house. The report also stated that Heather was kind of like a Debbie Downer and added that nobody trusted her because of everything she talked about in the press after she left the show. The feud began when Heather tried to take a dig at one of the RHONY cast members, Sonja Morgan, on her plastic surgery. She even made some nasty comments against Luann de Lesseps during an episode of her podcast. Though the reason what sparked a fight between Heather Thomson and Leah McSweeney is not clear yet, Leah did call her a “Karen” in the trailer. The report also added the cast felt that Heather must’ve thought that she would just jump right in and be part of the group. It was also reported how she’d been dragging the show and using the show to get press for herself and even mentioned how desperate it was. It continued that Heather's strategy was not working and that she was not meshing well with the RHONY cast.

RHONY

The Real Housewives of New York City is a reality TV series that follows the personal and professional lives of women living in New York City. With the success of the first instalment of the show, the second part is successfully running on Bravo. The popular RHONY cast members include Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams. Previous cast members include original members Bethenny Frankel, Jill Zarin and Alex McCord while later, Cindy Barshop, Kristen Taekman, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Aviva Drescher, Heather Thomson, Carole Radziwill, Jules Wainstein and Tinsley Mortimer were added.



