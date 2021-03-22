Will A 'NCIS: Log Angeles' New Episode Be Airing Tonight Where We See Callum's Quest?

So far in March, there hasn't been a new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. But, the question of 'is Season 12 of NCIS: Los Angeles on tonight' has been on the mind of many netizens. Lately, things haven't been easy for our favourite TV shows. Filming episodes takes longer than normal due to COVID protocols. Simultaneously, there have been delays that have caused filming to be postponed. NCIS: Los Angeles is one of the shows that has been hit hard lately, which is why there are so many breaks this month.

When will the next episode of NCIS: Los Angeles air?

This is also one of the reasons why there won't be a new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles tonight, March 22. There is, nevertheless, a rerun on, which hasn't happened in the past two weeks. A rerun of the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 premiere, titled The Bear, will air, which is a pivotal episode in Callen's narrative over the last few episodes.

There isn't much time before the next episode of the series is released. The episode will air on Sunday, March 28, so there's only one more week to go. The episode will continue where the last one ended. We discovered Katya had returned and Anna had gone off to protect Callen and Arkady after we wondered what Anna was up to. Katya had abducted an agent, and the episode ended with NCIS getting the agent's finger. The team will concentrate on locating Katya and reuniting with the agent in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Episode 13. Anna will also help track down Katya, but it seems this will end in a catastrophic loss, possibly with Arkady as the victim.

The title of the March 28 episode is Red Rover, Red Rover, which appears to be a nod to the narrative in some ways. This is a progression of a lot of what people have seen so far from Callen, and it's left to see where things go once the dust settles. Callen and NCIS must give Anna as bait to Katya in order to save Joelle from further Russian torture. On NCIS: Los Angeles, Callen eventually learns who accused him of being a Russian spy.