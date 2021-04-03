Will Caitlin Be In 'The Flash' Season 7? Get To Know The Character Better

The Flash season 7 recently aired on March 2, 2021. It showcased Barry Allen aka Flash face some of the greatest challenges without the members of Team Flash: Cisco Ramon, played by Carlos Valdes, and Caitlin Snow aka Killer Frost, played by Danielle Panabaker. After what happened to her in season 6, the audience has been wondering if Caitlin will be in The Flash season 7.

Will Caitlin be in The Flash season 7?

From the beginning of the show, Cisco and Caitlin have played a major role in the journey of Barry Allen. They have used their vast knowledge and scientific skills to help him control his speed as Flash. Apart from being his colleagues, the two have also been his closest friends. In season 6, during the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths, the audience got the see Caitlin and Cisco go on their different journeys. While Cisco left the labs and team Flash to travel the world for work, Caitlin was severely injured by Dr. Light. Her mother Dr Carla Tannhauser, who has been ignorant of her life had taken her away for her treatment. Now for a few The Flash season 7 episodes, fans will not get to see either Caitlin or Cisco.

In The Flash season 7 premiere episode, Barry had to rely on the skills of his new members Allegra and Chester and on Nash. He had to take the risky step of creating an artificial speed force. He completely relied on the new team. However, with new abilities to learn and explore, he will need Caitlin and Cisco to help him in the process. According to Screenrant, the original plan was to keep Caitlin away for her recovery to accommodate actor Danielle Panabaker’s pregnancy. However, due to the delay in production because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Danielle is all set to make a comeback sooner than expected.

The writers had written the entire season without the two characters but have now taken the liberty of making changes in the script. Caitlin will finally get the storyline she deserved over the years. Caitlin and her alter ego Frost will finally be able to live two separate lives. Caitlin and Cisco will also help Flash learn his new skills in the season. The Flash season 7 cast features Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight.

Promo Image source: Still from The Flash