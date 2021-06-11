Will Chellam Sir Be Back In 'The Family Man 3'? Director Suparn Verma Shares An Update

The Family Man 2 was recently released and received a positive response from the audience and critics alike. The leads of the show Manjoy Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, and the main antagonist Samantha Akkineni received praises for their performance. But recently, the mysterious character of Chellam sir has become the nation's hot topic and has become netizens' favourite meme material. Many fans were curious if the mysterious character of Chellam sir will return from season 3 of the show. Director Suparn Verma, who directed 5 episodes of The Family Man 2 cleared the air and gave an update about this mysterious character.

Will Chellam be back in The Family Man 3?

Suparn Verma, who directed 5 episodes of The Family Man 2, and was also a part of the writing team in a conversation with Pinkvilla opened up about the future of Chellam sir's character on the show. Suparn said that Chellam's character, played by actor Uday Mahesh, was originally imagined as a one-scene character. But as the team progressed and started writing the screenplay, they realized that they needed Chellam's character at more places

He moreover added that the character was formed to save not just the lead protagonist Srikant Tiwari but also to rescue the creative team from some stiff plots in the screenplay. He explained that the audiences have now owned the character and allotted him a different story wholly. The director said that Chellam was created as a "Dues-Ex-Machina", whereby he will just appear and take the story ahead.

Answering the main question of whether or not Chellam will be back on season 3 of the show, Verma said that he would not confirm anything at the moment but the team does respect the viewers and like to address the questions raised by them. Verma gave a skittish answer and said that It was up to Chellam to decide If he wants to come to season three. He said that Chellam was never in their control nor will he ever be.

The Family Man follows the story of Srikant Tiwari played by Manoj Bajpayee, who works as a senior officer in the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), which is a part of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India.

