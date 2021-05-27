Will FRIENDS Reunion Be On Netflix? Here's How Can You Watch The Special Episode Online

FRIENDS Reunion is inching closer. While a section of fans can't keep calm to witness the reunion of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, others are still struggling to figure out the details of its premiere. The trailer itself cleared the air that FRIENDS Reunion will be air on HBO Max. However, the question - Will FRIENDS Reunion will be on Netflix? - is still bugging many fans. And, if this has become a frequently searched question on your browser history, here's a brief answer for it.

Will FRIENDS Reunion be on Netflix?

No! FRIENDS Reunion episode will be exclusively telecasted by HBO Max on their streaming service.

FRIENDS Reunion on HBO Max

As mentioned above, FRIENDS Reunion will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27 around 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. Though HBO Max is currently exclusive to the USA, fans outside of the United States can still watch the FRIENDS Reunion on different platforms. Note, in India, FRIENDS Reunion will be premiered on ZEE5 on May 27, 2021, at 12:32 PM. The special will be telecasted simultaneously with the USA.

More about 'FRIENDS Reunion episode'

The special episode will see the six main FRIENDS cast members all back together. Apart from them, the episode will be star-studded as a handful of celebrities will appear as special guests. The list includes David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, and Kit Harington, among many others.

Interestingly, the special will also include guest appearances from the supporting cast members. James Michael Tyler aka Gunther, Maggie Wheeler aka Janice, Larry Hankin aka Mr Heckles, Tom Selleck aka Dr Richard Burke, Christina Pickles aka Judy Geller, Thomas Lennon aka Joey's hand twin and Reese Witherspoon aka Jill Greene (Rachel's youngest sister), are a few to name. The trailer of the special episode was dropped a week back, on May 19. It suggested that the cast will recreate the trivia from the iconic episode in which Monica and Rachel lose their apartment to Chandler and Joey.

