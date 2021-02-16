Will MCU See Comeback Of 'Quicksilver'? Here Is What You Need To Know

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known to bring back several characters in its films as a crossover that may have been part of its previous films. All of their upcoming films are highly awaited, and all kinds of rumours do rounds on social media. Fans of Marvel films all across the world create all kinds of theories about the possible plots and the fate of the characters in the upcoming Marvel ventures. One such theory has been brought forth about a WandaVision character, Quicksilver. Have a look at the theory which says that Quicksilver might return to the MCU, after Evan Peters was brought in as Quicksilver in WandaVision.

Will Quicksilver return to MCU?

The character of Quicksilver was first brought to the audience in the film X-Men: Days of Future Past in 2014 and it was played by Evan Peters. However, the role was then played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Avengers: Age of Ultron. The superpower of Quicksilver is the ability to move and run at lightning speed, and the characters of both the Wanda and Pietro were shown to be antagonists who turn into protagonists in Avengers. However, the character of Quicksilver gets killed off at the end of the film, soon after the character of Vision gets introduced.

Even though Evan Peter's Quicksilver was from a different branch of MCU and is linked to 20th Century Fox, he was brought back as the character once again in WandaVision. A theory in express.co.uk suggests that the merging of the two universes into a multiverse which will bring the X-Men characters into the MCU as well, even though they may have been under the wings of Fox. This strongly supports the theory that Quicksilver might return to the MCU.

However, there is no confirmation on this theory as none of the concerned parties have made any statement on this. Quite interestingly, there have also been suggestions that the three versions of Spider-Man that have been brought on the screen will be seen together as well. Many merges of Marvel characters from different universes may take place in the coming future, even though nothing has been officially announced yet.

