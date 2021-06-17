Will Smith To Star In And Host His First-ever Variety Comedy Special For Netflix

Hollywood actor Will Smith, who is currently filming for his upcoming venture titled King Richard, has another exciting project in the pipeline. The Men In Black actor is all set to host and star in his first-ever comedy variety special on Netflix. On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, Netflix's official Twitter handle announced that Will Smith will star in a one-hour-long special, which will include celebrity guests, noteworthy conversation, comedic sketches, musical performances, and more.

Will Smith's latest project

According to a report by Deadline, Aladdin actor Will Smith is all set to star in a Netflix special, which will premiere globally later this year. While Will Smith's Westbrook Studios is producing the one-hour special, and the actor would serve as an executive producer alongside Co-Head of Westbrook Studios Terence Carter, Miguel Melendez, and Sahara Bushue. Netflix did not reveal the names of any of the celebrities who would be guest-starring on the show. The Will Smith variety comedy special is set to debut on Netflix sometime in late 2021. In a tweet announcing the variety special, Netflix offered up a few more details with regards to what fans can expect from the event.

Will Smith will host and star in a variety comedy special (his first-ever!) for Netflix.



Launching later this year, the hour-long special will include celebrity guests, noteworthy conversation, comedic sketches, musical performances, and more. pic.twitter.com/n0zGB58OEE — Netflix (@netflix) June 16, 2021

Will Smith movies

On the work front, Will Smith will next be seen in the biographical drama, King Richard. The movie is based on the life of Richard Williams, the father, and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. Smith will be playing the role of Richard Williams while Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton will play the role of Venus and Serena Williams respectively. The film will provide a glimpse of how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard Williams. It is scheduled to be released on November 19, 2021, by Warner Bros. Pictures.

The Men In Black actor was last seen in the film titled Bad Boys For Life, which hit screens on January 17, 2020, and had a successful run before the theatres had to be shut owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bad Boys For Life is an action comedy film that is the sequel to Bad Boys II and the third installment in the Bad Boys franchise. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprised their starring roles in the film.

Image - Will Smith's Instagram Account

