Will There Be A Love Alarm Season 3? Take A Look At All The Possibilities

Love Alarm was Netflix's first venture into Kdrama. After receiving a worthwhile response worldwide, the streaming platform decided to pick up the show for another season. Now that Kdramas have become even more popular than they were 2 years ago and are well on their way to create world domination, will Netflix consider bringing Love Alarm season 3 onboard? Let's find out.

(Warning - Love Alarm season 2 ending spoilers)

Will there be a Love Alarm season 3?

It's too early to judge the show's renewal as the second part only landed recently. But that hasn't stopped fans from speculating the potential of another season. Some fans believe that it's not possible since the show ended on a good note, unlike the first season that revealed an obvious cliffhanger. But no matter the finale, the truth remains that almost half the population of fans weren't happy with Jojo's decision. Will that, by any chance, make a difference in Netflix' decision to renew the show?

Many also believe that since the webtoon, from which the show is originally adapted, is still ongoing, it is okay to remain hopeful. Only Netflix will be able to put an end to this debate. Since the announcement of renewal takes up to a month or two of spectating the viewership rate and observing the fans reaction, viewers will only be able to get an answer further down the line. Having said that, the show's soaring popularity today stands tall as a good enough reason for their decision of renewal.

Apart from the sizzling chemistry of the female lead with both the male characters, fans were also treated with fruitful lessons and heartwrenching subplots throughout the seasons that truly made a difference in how the show was perceived. If a third season is announced, it might take time to explore the relationships between the two new couples. Since Jojo still hasn't given up on the shield, the third instalment will probably address this situation and put an end to the question of whether or not she actually likes Hye-young. Regardless of the decision, the Love Alarm season 2 ending posed a satisfactory finale and reinforced the saying that sometimes things are better left unsaid.