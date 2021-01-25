Will There Be A Season 2 Of 'Fate The WinX Saga'? Here Is What Fans Can Expect

Fate The WinX Saga was one of Netflix' highly anticipated shows for 2021. Though the series was showered with a lot of love and praises by fans, it didn't particularly sit well with the critics. With such a stark difference in the reviews, will Netflix move forward with Season 2?

The first season focuses on Bloom, who is sent to Alfea College for fairies to hone her magical gifts. Towards the end, the viewers are introduced to the main villains of the season, the Burned Ones that break an impending war with the Kingdom. With an ambiguous ending such as this, will there be a season 2 of Fate the WinX Saga?

Will there be a Season 2 of Fate the WinX Saga?

The first season ends on a lukewarm note with many secrets being revealed yet many plots teased enough for the show's advancement as well. Season 1 mostly focuses on Bloom's background and Headmistress Dowling's connection with a mysterious woman named Rosalind. Some of the other characters also get the chance to shine throughout the show, though fans are expecting to see them more in the later seasons.

Fate the WinX Saga season 2 release date

Netflix hasn't made any official confirmations on the show's renewal yet. Typically, Netflix waits three to six weeks before confirming the news, most probably to see how well the show is doing till then. Hence, it may take up till March 2021 for an official confirmation.

What to expect from Season 2?

In Season 1, viewers are introduced to a select group of the Burned Ones, a shady act plotted by Rosalind to test Bloom's powers. As expected, Bloom is more powerful than expected as she almost single-handedly defeats them. References for potential future wars had also been made as former Headmistress Dowling warns the girls that there are many more of them. Speaking of Dowling, in a horrible fight with Rosalind, the headmistress loses her life, resulting in an obvious change in the power dynamics of the institution.

With Rosalind now being the Headmistress, will the fairies accept the fate or rebel against her? Sky will possibly be a prominent character in the future seasons after getting to know the truth about his father. As for Bloom, she is seen to have informed her parents about her powers at the end of the show. Fans are anticipating Bloom to come out as even more powerful in the second season.

