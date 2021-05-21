Will There Be A Season 4 Of 'Startup'? Read The Details About Martin Freeman Starrer

American crime drama series Startup was recently added to Netflix on May 4, 2021. With the release of the series on the OTT platform, the fans have been binge-watching it and are waiting for the revival of the new season. The show features Adam Brody, Edi Gathegi, Otmara Marrero, Martin Freeman, Ron Perlman, Addison Timlin, and Mira Sorvino. The first season was officially released on September 6, 2016, on the platform Crackle. The show was renewed for two more seasons. Read further to know if there will be a season 4 of Startup.

Will there be a season 4 of the Startup?

The series follows "the emergence of GenCoin, a brilliant yet controversial tech idea centred on digital currency". The idea gets placed in the hands of people who don’t necessarily fit in the category of "tech entrepreneurs". It also follows an FBI agent who would do anything to take down those people.

The series consists of three seasons with the third one releasing on November 1, 2018. It made tway to Netflix, three years after the release of the third season. According to Netflix Life, there is no official announcement about the fourth season. Although there has been no news about the cancellation of the show either and fans can hope for the renewal of the fourth season. Since the time the series hit the OTT platform, it made its place in the Top 10. With such huge popularity, Netflix can opt to work on the next season. Earlier, the streaming platform resurrected shows like Lucifer and Designated Survivor after seeing their popularity.

As per the publication, Startup season 4 release date won't be on Netflix in June 2021 or anytime soon. Recently, the platform released the list of the new arrival and there was no mention of the series. After analysing the release pattern of the show, the last season was released three years ago and there has been no announcement about the fourth season. This only pushes the possibility that the release of the fourth season is dependent on popularity. If the show garners enough viewership upon its arrival on Netflix, fans might get a new season by 2022 or 2023.

IMAGE: Still From Startup

