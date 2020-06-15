Will There Be A Season 5 Of 'Alexa And Katie'? Find Out If Season 4 Was The Last One

Alexa and Katie is a Netflix original series starring American actors, Paris Berelc and Isabel May as two high school students. Alexa and Katie season 4 premiered on Netflix on June 12, 2020. While viewers are enjoying the fourth instalment of the series, they are also eager to find out, “Will there be a Season 5 of Alexa and Katie?”

Will there be a Season 5 of Alexa and Katie?

Alexa and Katie Season 4 ends with both the protagonists graduating from senior year of high school. Unfortunately, the best friends are unable to get into the same college. Hence, Season 4 finale makes it clear, that this is the shows end. The friends depart into the next chapter of their life, promising to be there each other, no matter how apart their lives grow.

Alexa and Katie then come home for Thanksgiving and meet again. The friends thank each other, for being in each other's lives, and supporting the one another through thick and thin.

Is Alexa and Katie renewed?

When Season 3 was released on Netflix the streaming platform had revealed that Alexa and Katie Season 4 will the final season of the show. Hence, it is final that there will be no Alexa and Katie Season 5. In an interview given to a media channel, actor Paris Berelc who plays Alexa revealed that it was very difficult for her to bid farewell to the show.

While actor Isabel May who plays Katie claimed that she was grateful to be able to tell the story of Alexa and Katie. She also added that she felt very proud of Alexa and Katie Season 4. Fans on Twitter are bidding an emotional farewell to their favourite characters on the show.

I’m almost done Alexa & Katie, and I’m not ready for it to end 😭😭 — ✨Sarah✨ (@SarBear594) June 15, 2020

alexa & katie is a show where literally atleast one episode from every season ends up making me cry and i’m so sad this was the last season🥺 — addie ♡ (@princessaddiee) June 14, 2020

But I don't WANT Alexa & Katie to end pic.twitter.com/xKIaVESLdF — TheeOriginalLolo (@LoloThee) June 14, 2020

About the show

Alexa and Katie on Netflix touched the hearts of fans across the globe due to its relatable and emotional storyline. In the show, lifelong friends Alexa and Katie are eagerly waiting for their freshman year of high school to start. The two best friends face a crisis when Alexa finds out that she has cancer.

Alexa starts undergoing treatment, which leaves both the friends feeling like outsiders at school when fitting in mattered the most to them. To support Alexa in her fight against cancer, Katie makes an important decision and cuts off all of her hair with Alexa. While High school is a difficult experience as it is, the girls also have to navigate through cancer.

