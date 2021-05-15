Will There Be A 'Sexify' Season 2? Know All About The New Netflix Series

Netflix’s new Polish series called Sexify has made a somewhat good start on the streaming service and is currently trending on #5 on the streaming platform. The show revolves around building an innovative sex app which a sexually inexperienced student has to make for a tech competition. The series was released on April 28 and fans are already loving it and are excited about the next season. Read further to know about Sexify Season 2.

Will there be a Sexify Season 2?

As per Express.co.uk, there is no news about the second season. The streaming platform will first look at the viewership and then decide if they need to renew it for the second season. As there is no official statement about the next season, if it does get renewed, fans can hope for it to release in the Summer of 2022. Netizens have already taken to Twitter to share their reviews for the show. Some of the users can't stop binge-watching it whereas others are enjoying the concept. Check it out.

I've been literally binging Sexify on Netflix for like 3 hours now. What's gotten into me? — Harshit (@awaaznahiaarahi) May 7, 2021

I binged all of Sexify and I need season 2 asap please xxxxxxxxx — Rachael, resident trashbag 🪦🌹 (@Rachael371) May 4, 2021

Just finished #Sexify on @NetflixUK a really good show & because it was in Polish with subtitles I found I had to watch it more intently than usual which was brilliant, definite recommend — Gwyn D Jenkins WEAR A MASK! 💙 (@gdjenk) May 3, 2021

About Sexify Season 2 cast and plot

Netflix is known to bring in the actors from the first season and reprise their role in the next season. If this happens with Sexify then Aleksandra Skraba will reprise her role as Natasha, who is an awkward student. Along with her, fans can expect Maria Sobocinska to play Paulina, Natalia's best friend, who has knowledge about a female's body. Sandra Drzymalska who plays the role of Monika, the experienced friend who wants to join Natalie's project is likely to reprise her role. Lastly, Natalia's mother played by Edyta Torhan might make a come back in the next season as well. Other than the main cast, the streaming platform can surprise the fans by introducing new characters.

Talking about the plot of the next season, it is too early to predict what will happen. Natalia lost the competition and her speech on self-discovering was an emotional one. Fans might get to know about the future of the app and if Mariusz And Paulina will get back together or not. Apart from these predictions, one can only hope that the app becomes successful in the next season.

